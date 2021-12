The Jacksonville Jaguars have nominated LB Myles Jack for the NFL's 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the NFL announced today. Considered the League's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on the field but also whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave a positive legacy in their communities. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI on ABC.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO