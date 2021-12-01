ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Dad charged after body of missing girl, 2, found in river

The father of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a debris field in the East Fork of the White River was charged Wednesday with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Jeremy Sweet, 39, of Columbus was also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and being a habitual offender, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers said.

Sweet has been held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail since Monday after being hospitalized for hypothermia and frostbite following his discovery Friday morning in his submerged truck by duck hunters.

Sweet and his daughter, Emma, were last seen together in his pickup Nov. 24 and were reported missing by family members the following day. Emma was found Sunday morning in the river about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) downstream from where the truck was found. Results of an autopsy on her are not expected for four to six weeks.

