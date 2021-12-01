Enhancement of NRDA-Funded Artificial Reefs complete
The enhancement of ten artificial reef sites is now complete.
LDWF says that the projects, stretching across five Louisiana coastal basins, began in June 2019 and continued through September 2021.
The addition of new reef material to these established sites increases the reef habitat and complexity, while providing increased recreational fishing opportunities to the public, they say.
Artificial reef sites were enhanced with recycled concrete and crushed limestone.
LDWF says water depth and permitted acreage determined the size and amount of material deployed. Reef enhancements were done within the range of salinities optimum for popular recreational saltwater species like speckled trout, redfish, and flounder.
All inshore artificial reef sites are protected from oyster harvest, allowing oysters growing within the reef permit areas to provide oyster larvae to nearby oyster reefs for the future.
The Statewide Artificial Reefs Project was approved and funded by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LA TIG) in July of 2018.
Coordinates for enhanced reef sites are as follows:
|Reef Site Name
|Material Type and Size
|Basin
|Tons of Material Deployed
|East Calcasieu
|Limestone + Crushed Concrete
|Calcasieu
|4,000 tons
|West End
|Limestone
|Pontchartrain
|300 tons
|Lake Front
|Limestone
|Pontchartrain
|1,950 tons
|Cypremort Point II
|Limestone
|Vermillion
|7,650 tons
|Rabbit Island
|Limestone
|Vermillion
|9,750 tons
|Ship Shoal 26
|Limestone
|Nearshore
|8,000 tons
|Point Mast
|Limestone
|Terrebonne
|4,000 tons
|Bird Island
|Limestone
|Terrebonne
|4,000 tons
|Grand Isle 9
|Limestone
|Nearshore
|450 boxes
|Independence Island
|Limestone
|Barataria
|15,000 tons
For more information, including additional reef locations and maps, please visit the Louisiana Artificial Reef Program site at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/artificial-reefs.
