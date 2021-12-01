ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancement of NRDA-Funded Artificial Reefs complete

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395DfN_0dBcCrec00

The enhancement of ten artificial reef sites is now complete.

LDWF says that the projects, stretching across five Louisiana coastal basins, began in June 2019 and continued through September 2021.

The addition of new reef material to these established sites increases the reef habitat and complexity, while providing increased recreational fishing opportunities to the public, they say.

Artificial reef sites were enhanced with recycled concrete and crushed limestone.

LDWF says water depth and permitted acreage determined the size and amount of material deployed. Reef enhancements were done within the range of salinities optimum for popular recreational saltwater species like speckled trout, redfish, and flounder.

All inshore artificial reef sites are protected from oyster harvest, allowing oysters growing within the reef permit areas to provide oyster larvae to nearby oyster reefs for the future.

The Statewide Artificial Reefs Project was approved and funded by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LA TIG) in July of 2018.

Coordinates for enhanced reef sites are as follows:

Reef Site Name Material Type and Size Basin Tons of Material Deployed
East Calcasieu Limestone + Crushed Concrete Calcasieu 4,000 tons
West End Limestone Pontchartrain 300 tons
Lake Front Limestone Pontchartrain 1,950 tons
Cypremort Point II Limestone Vermillion 7,650 tons
Rabbit Island Limestone Vermillion 9,750 tons
Ship Shoal 26 Limestone Nearshore 8,000 tons
Point Mast Limestone Terrebonne 4,000 tons
Bird Island Limestone Terrebonne 4,000 tons
Grand Isle 9 Limestone Nearshore 450 boxes
Independence Island Limestone Barataria 15,000 tons

For more information, including additional reef locations and maps, please visit the Louisiana Artificial Reef Program site at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/artificial-reefs.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

