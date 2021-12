In a tweet The Daily Show posted Thursday afternoon, Noah seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons in wake of the omicron variant. “Now, look, I’m not saying the CEO of Moderna is lying. I’m not saying that at all,” Noah said. “I’m just saying I don’t think he’s the most objective source on this topic. I’ll wait to hear what neutral experts say about a new vaccine.” Noah did say that if a new vaccine is needed, then “You might need to take 15 minutes out of your year” to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO