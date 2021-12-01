ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ COVID Cases Surge To Highest Levels Since April

By Joe Gomez
 5 days ago
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Jersey, the 7-day average surging higher than it's been since April, the state's Coronavirus dashboard shows.

New Jersey reported another 2,471 cases and 20 confirmed deaths following Thanksgiving weekend.

The uptick in cases come as we enter the busy holiday travel season and as the new Omicron variant has now been detected in the U.S.

Officials say the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has also increased, with 1,052 patients confirmed or suspected of having the coronavirus across 70 of New Jersey’s 71 hospitals as of last night. That’s the highest number of hospitalizations in nearly two months; 207 patients were in intensive care, with 98 of them on ventilators.

Nearly all of those hospitalized with COVID-19 did not receive the vaccine, according to reports.

New Jersey health officials are recommending booster shots for everyone 18 and older who has received their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines six months ago or longer. Anyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already eligible for a booster shot two months after getting the vaccine.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists all of New Jersey’s 21 counties as having “high” rates of coronavirus transmission. The state also has the third-most coronavirus deaths per capita in the U.S., with a reported 28,409 deaths.

