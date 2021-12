While Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X all remain in high demand, it seems that none of these systems were the one to get on Black Friday. Instead, it seems that a different winner was picked on November 26th, and that console was the Xbox Series S! According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, Microsoft's all-digital platform was one of this year's best-selling items. There are many factors that likely played into the Xbox Series S' success this year, but Business Insider attributes that strong performance to the console's cheaper price point and just how easy it is to acquire.

