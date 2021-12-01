Waukesha suspect says he feels 'dehumanized' in first interview since parade massacre

D arrell Brooks, the man accused of intentionally plowing his SUV into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people with ages ranging from 8 to 81, whined that he feels "demonized" in a self-pitying jailhouse interview.

In an interview published Wednesday , Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record spanning decades and multiple states, appeared to express no remorse as he faces six homicide charges and cast himself as a victim who feels "dehumanized."

He said the news team that visited him was his first visit during his 10 days in jail. Not even his mother, whom he said he was "very close" to, has spoken to or visited him since the massacre.

CHRISTMAS PARADE MASSACRE SUSPECT TO BE CHARGED WITH INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE

"I just feel like I'm being monster-demonized," he said.

Brooks, 39, did not explain the motive behind the alleged attack on the Christmas parade, according to Fox News . He also said he has not been in contact with his family since the attack. He reportedly sobbed when the Fox News team presented him with a statement from his mother.

Darrell Brooks, left, appears Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. He is charged with killing five people and injuring nearly 50 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on November 21. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL/POOL Mark Hoffman/AP



Brooks's mother, Dawn Woods, and family released a letter on Wednesday expressing condolences to the victims and saying the suspect had mental health issues.

"We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed. Institutions that are equipped and have trained staff is what was needed as well as resources in the communities where people who suffer with mental illness live," the letter, reported by CBS 58 , said in part.

Darrell Brooks was an amateur rapper . He was bailed out of jail nearly two days before the attack. The city's police department said they believed he was fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance when his SUV crashed into paraders.

As the Washington Examiner previously reported , Brooks has a long history of criminal activity dating back to the 1990s. He was bailed out of jail on Nov. 19 for charges related to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is a registered child sex offender in Nevada, records show.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The six people who died have been identified as Jane Kulich, 52, Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Jackson Sparks, 8. Dozens more were wounded, including several children.

Prosecutors have charged Brooks with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and he faces life in prison if convicted on all counts. He is currently being held on $5 million bail. Brooks is slated to appear back in court on Jan. 14.

Washington Examiner Videos