Hunter Schafer Opens Up About the Similarities Between Her & Euphoria's Jules

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Schafer is dishing on her Euphoria character Jules. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 22-year-old actress opened up about the similarities she shares with her character on the hit show. “There’s a lot of me in Jules. I do think blurred lines between an actor and...

Onward State

Hunter Schafer Talks ‘Euphoria,’ Offers Life Advice In SPA Lecture

Actress and model Hunter Schafer spoke to a sold-out crowd of students Monday night as part of Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA) guest lecture series. Schafer opened the lecture by revealing that her iconic eyeliner looks are (spoiler alert) done by professional makeup artists. From there, she transitioned to talking about she became interested in fashion because of her love for comic books.
