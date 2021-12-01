ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NMHS halts vaccine mandate

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) has halted the implementation or enforcement of a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. NMHS President/CEO Shane Spees shared the following statement:. On Tuesday, November 30, a...

www.wtva.com

dickinsoncountynews.com

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

A federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling Tuesday blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty...
LOUISIANA STATE
lakeexpo.com

BREAKING: Federal Court HALTS Covid Vaccine Mandate For Missouri Healthcare Workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The federal Covid vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers came to a screeching halt on Monday, for 10 states including Missouri. On Monday, following a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction, halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in the states that joined Missouri’s coalition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enr.com

Kentucky Court Halts Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate in Three States

President Joe Biden does not appear to have the authority to require vaccines for employees of federal contractors and subcontractors, a federal court judge in Lexington, Ky., ruled Dec. 1, halting implementation of the mandate in three states that filed suit against it—Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee—until the case merits are decided.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Louisiana State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Injunction halts government's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

As reported by multiple sources, a Louisiana U.S. district judge has blocked a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. On Tuesday, the judge issued a nationwide injunction, which is considered another setback to President Joe Biden’s effort to require wide segments of the population to be vaccinated. Louisiana...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate […]
U.S. POLITICS
