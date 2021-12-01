The Fed won't raise rates till 2024 at the earliest, says fmr. MS strategist Adam Parker

For the past 18 months, we’ve heard a consistent refrain from the Federal Reserve: in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy needs support in order to meet the twin goals of maximum employment and price stability. This support, we are told, can only come from a combination of monetary stimulus and fiscal policy. However, under Chairman Jerome Powell, the Fed has strayed from its usual practice of seeking to cap inflation at 2%, instead permitting inflation to run hotter than 2% to make up for lost time. With inflation now running in excess of 5%, consumer price increases appear to be more than transitory. Mention of sustained inflationary pressures—throughout the supply chain and migrating into pricing—is a frequent topic on earnings calls. And inflationary expectations themselves can prompt more inflation, as once an inflationary cycle begins it can be difficult to control. Why are we so accommodating? Could it be that a prolonged period of inflation is actually our goal?

