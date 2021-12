Check out the Video: Sharks and Manatees Huddle together to stay warm at Apollo Beach. You’re not the only one who thinks this weather is a bit too chilly. Temperatures in some parts of the Tampa area dropped briefly into the 30s this week. And now that it’s back open to the public, we get to see the manatees again at the viewing center in Apollo Beach. It was closed last year due to the pandemic.

APOLLO BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO