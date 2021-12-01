State Lawmakers React to Oxford High Shooting

The next step after some time has passed after the school shooting at Oxford High School is asking how this is stopped from happening again. The shooting just reignited calls for gun control out of Lansing.

“It really really matters a lot,” said Senator Rosemary Bayer, democrat from Beverly Hills, “We can’t do nothing. We have to take action.”

Senator Bayer represents Oxford. She used to live there. Now, a day after four students were shot and killed in her district, she’s leading the charge for change.

“There are a lot of things that we are going to try to do,” said Bayer, “We’ve tried to do some things in the past and we’ve got a bunch more things in the cooker, that we’re really going to focus on this.”

It’s not an easy change to make, given the Second Amendment and an unwillingness to secede gun ownership.

“If we get obsessed with eliminating all risks, we will then develop and evolve into a country that we won’t recognize,” said Senator Mike Shirkey, republican from Clarklake, “Because we’ll also have no freedoms. It’s a balance. It’s a very narrow road and it’s hard.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel says it doesn’t have to be that strict of a change.

“A perfect fit is saying you have to keep that weapon secured and stored away,” said Nessel, “If you don’t, it’s a crime. That’s the perfect fit.”

Senate Majority Leader Shirkey wouldn’t commit to any change whether it be guns or other factors.

“You have to ask the questions about access to the firearm that was recently purchased,” said Shirkey, “So those kinds of things are already controllable, but maybe just missing the signs.”

A debate that the other side sees as pretty simple.

“Everybody is being as cautious as possible. I don’t think there’s one single answer for this,” said Bayer, “Except get rid of more guns. We’ve got too many guns.”