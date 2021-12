If Dr. Oz was hoping his show would help him get elected to the U.S. Senate, he would be wrong. Thanks to the FCC’s Equal Time doctrine, TMZ is reporting that it looks like his TV show is being blacked out in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, including New York City. The rule says that each candidate would need equal air time. And since Dr. Oz’s show is one hour long each weekday and there are seven other Republicans running for the open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, TV stations are balking.

