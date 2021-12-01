Restaurant Road Trip: Fruition Bowls and Brews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What does a hairstylist, a coal miner, and a school psychologist all have in common?

It’s not a trick a question—they all are part owners of Fruition Bowls and Brews , a healthy restaurant that opened its second location less than a week ago in Morgantown .

Their first location opened just less than a year ago in Waynesburg, Pa., just 35 minutes north of Morgantown on I-79. That location will celebrate its first anniversary later this month.

How did people in those three professions come together to start the restaurant though? It all started during the pandemic.

“So, we all were out of work, and we were just like, ‘what are we going to do?’” said Mable Jetton, a former hairstylist and now part-owner of Fruition Bowls and Brews.

A berry blast smoothie, consisting of banana, strawberry, raspberry and apple juice from Fruition Bowls and Brews in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

The idea of a health food store was Jetton’s idea that she came up with as she was working on a journey herself.

“I lost 80 pounds over COVID just trying to change my lifestyle. And, doing that, you look for healthy places to eat, and there just wasn’t any,” said Jetton.

As the name suggests, the restaurant offers varieties of fruit and coffee, along with different kinds of toast, and their homemade peanut butter.

A piece of peanut butter and banana toast, topped with cinnamon, honey and chia seeds from Fruition Bowls and Brews in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

“Our biggest thing that we have is smoothie bowls. Which is, if you don’t know what a smoothie bowl is, it’s a thick base smoothie at the very bottom, and then it’s topped with fresh fruit and our homemade peanut butter is kind of what we’re known for, along with a raw honey drizzle,” said Jetton.

That homemade peanut butter is a signature in almost everything they serve.

“We were looking at all of the other smoothie bowl places, and we wanted to set ourselves apart from them, and we love peanut butter, and we’re like ‘we can do this, we can make this better.’” said Jetton.

They also offer smoothies and fresh guacamole.

A frozen coffee flavored with caramel syrup from Fruition Bowls and Brews in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Jetton, who has two kids, also wanted to have items for the kiddos as well.

“We have a half of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with fresh fruits, like a lunchbox for them,” said Jetton.

And while they haven’t been open for very long in Morgantown, Jetton said the community support has been incredible.

“West Virginia has been great to us so far. We’re really excited to meet the students. We’re really excited to meet and make some local friends. So far, we’ve met a fair amount of other local business owners, and they’ve embraced us as well. So, we’re ready to take on the town,” said Jetton. “We have something for everyone here. So, whether it be a hot coffee or just some toast, just to get you from point A to point B. The big thing for me is that you can eat our food and feel good after.”

Fruition Bowls and Brews in Morgantown is located at 370 Patteson Drive in Morgantown. You can check out their Facebook page here .

