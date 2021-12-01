ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Watch Now: Singapore father reunites with son after two years, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a father from Singapore reunite with his...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

Families reunited after 2 years at Malaysia-Singapore land border

Vaccinated Malaysians working in Singapore were reunited with their families following two years of Covid lockdowns. Once one of the busiest land borders between Malaysia and Singapore, the causeway that connects the two countries was shut for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Under the first phase, only 1,440...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy