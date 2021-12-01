ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL picks 2021: Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints picks and analysis

By Dave Halprin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Big Easy for a Week 13 clash with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Dallas is sporting a 7-4 record, but is mired in their first losing streak of the year and have dropped three of four games. The Saints are struggling with...

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Cowboys update: Report that Alvin Kamara not expected to play; Micah Parsons is Defensive Rookie of the Month

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, there is speculation that one of the Saints best players will not be able to go. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable for the game. Reports are starting to trickle out that he is not expected to play.
ABC7 Chicago

Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce Thanksgiving Day halftime performers

DETROIT, Mich. -- Turkey Day in Detroit will be lit this year. Not only are the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears on Thursday, for the 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic, but the musical acts are swagged out in Motown as Detroit native Big Sean is set to rock Ford Field as the halftime performer and Grammy Award-winning singer Ne-Yo will deliver the national anthem.
NESN

Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bills -6 Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +900 | Saints +7500. The Buffalo Bills will travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving night to take on the Saints as both teams will look to get back into the win column following Week 11 losses. Both teams are a combined 1-5 in their past three games and will look to get back on the right track. The Saints have fallen into the thick of the NFC playoff picture, and the Bills will look to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Despite their troubles, Buffalo remains second in the NFL in points per drive while New Orleans sits in 15th. The Saints have been a different animal at home when it comes to offensive production, averaging 30 points per game in their four home games on the year. With quarterback Jameis Winston out for the season and now running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in danger of missing the outing, expect a lot of Taysom Hill and some trickery from head coach Sean Payton to keep the Saints in this one. The total feels a bit too low for two offenses that could explode at any minute, so take the over in this Thanksgiving primetime matchup.
Pollard's TD Salvages Running Game; Zeke To Rest

NEW ORLEANS – It would take more than a lingering knee injury to keep Ezekiel Elliott off the field, but anyone who has seen Zeke play over the past five years could probably assume that the running back wasn't playing at 100 percent against the Saints on Thursday by his inability to generate consistent yards.
The Good, the Bad, and the Dak, Week 13 at New Orleans

1. Foot Placement: This was a big part of various places through the course of the game. Good foot placement helped keep a few Dallas drives going, it allowed for Dallas's first offensive touchdown, and the defense's first pick of the game. All of these plays came along the sideline and ultimately required the placement to be perfect in order to allow for the catches to be made and to count. In this, Gallup and Kearse did a lot of good just knowing where to put their feet.
Talkin' Cowboys: Coaching Adjustments

With Mike McCarthy not coaching Thursday due to COVID protocols, how does that impact the Cowboys' matchup against the Saints? How will the team adjust? The crew also breaks down the Saints' offense and defense and makes their picks for Week 13.
Finding Dan Quinn's Plan For Reinforcements

FRISCO, Texas – Every year we prepare ourselves for the unexpected, and every year it seems we fail miserably. In a game with a 100% chance of injury, it's anyone's guess who will go down and how long they'll be gone – and that includes the Cowboys' own coaching staff.
Cowboys at Saints final injury report: Cedrick Wilson out, Amari Cooper questionable

Cowboys fans got some good news earlier today when it was reported that Amari Cooper would fly with the team to New Orleans, which meant that he was likely going to play in the game. There was concern that Cooper would not be ready to go this week when Mike McCarthy said he would need to be able to practice before flying to New Orleans. Apparently Cooper was able to do that and should have a presence in the game, even if he’s not 100%. The Cowboys activated him today and they probably would not have done that if he wasn’t going to play. Officially, Cooper is questionable.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Saints single-game tournaments

Week 13’s Thursday Night Football matchup features the Cowboys and Saints. Both teams are fresh off of Thanksgiving defeats and are riding multi-game losing streaks. The slide has only been two games for the Cowboys, but the Saints have dropped four consecutive contests. This FanDuel single-game lineup won't feature either of the premier running backs even though Alvin Kamara appears to be trending in the direction of a return and Jerry Jones has said Dallas won't ease Ezekiel Elliott’s workload. The DFS prices are too large to invest in backs who might not receive their typical workloads.
FakeTeams

NFL DFS: DraftKings Showdown Picks for Cowboys at Saints

We were treated to three Thanksgiving games last Thursday, with the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints being two of the home teams. In a weird scheduling decision by the NFL, the Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Saints on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 13. Each team has had only a week to prepare for Thursday night’s game and both teams are dealing with injuries or players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop?

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time. The Cowboys have already played some...
neworleanssaints.com

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

It's not that the New Orleans Saints aren't making strides; Thursday night was an improvement over the previous two games, losses to Philadelphia (40-29) and Buffalo (31-6). But the strides weren't large enough against Dallas in the Caesars Superdome, and the result, a 27-17 loss, was the fifth straight for New Orleans (5-7), which will look to right its ship Sunday, Dec. 12 against the Jets.
Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Saints

The Cowboys' troubles on the field the past month have been matched by off-the-field issues that include a growing Covid-19 list that has Mike McCarthy on it, along with two players. We've got a suspension and injuries that have this 7-4 Cowboys in a bad way as they head to New Orleans.
Cowboys at Saints second injury report: Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb listed as full participants

It seems as if COVID isn’t quite done with the Cowboys yet. Earlier today specials teams core player, cornerback Nashon Wright, was put on the COVID list and will be the latest player to miss a game due to the virus. Additionally, we learned that Amari Cooper isn’t feeling 100% after his bout with COVID and his status for the Saints game is up in the air.
Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy still needs to pass protocols to get back in the Star

McCarthy Hopeful To Return ‘Sooner Than Later’ - Staff, DallasCowboys.com. Just when will the Cowboys head coach return to the team?. “I thought the staff did an incredible job under the leadership of Dan Quinn and (assistant head coach) Rob Davis,” McCarthy said. “I thought the staff did a great job, and the players, because it’s all about the communication and the urgency of keeping your pace of operation intact. Because that’s the way we train, and that’s the way you want to ultimately play when you get to the game. I thought the dots definitely connected. Just very impressed and very thankful for the job the staff did.”
Spagnola: Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Winner

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In 1983, the Chicago White Sox won the American League West, the first time they qualified for the playoffs since winning the American League pennant in 1959. And even though they finished with a 99-63 record, 20 games ahead of second place Kansas City and 22...
