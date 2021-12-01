ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Health Officials Prepare For Coronavirus Omicron Variant

 5 days ago

CBS LA

New COVID Testing Site At LAX Opened Due To Omicron Variant Concern

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in travel for the holidays prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID test site at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Free rapid tests are now available for passengers arriving on international flights. These tests are available 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Results come in about 15 minutes. Passengers coming from Singapore were among the first to use the new site. “I think it’s a very good measure and that’s why I did it immediately,” said Artidoro Leal, an international traveler. “When you get a negative test, you know that you’re not going to infect anybody and you’re not infected.” LA County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, was at the site’s opening, encouraging passengers to get tested. If a test comes back positive, the passenger will get a second test to confirm infection from a laboratory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Urge Vaccination & Boosters As COVID-19 Rate Rises, Omicron Arrives In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Maryland, families are rolling up their sleeves to make sure they’re protected. “It feels really good to have our whole family vaccinated,” said Alison Sullivan “It really just felt like a pinch,” said her daughter, fifth-grader Maeve Sullivan. “It was easy and quick and I would recommend it.” More than 89% of Maryland adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, and the state’s averaging about 27,000 shots a day, including boosters. A recent study finds booster shots significantly strengthen the body’s immune response against covid, which could be critical against the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Relatively Flat

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients in Florida hospitals with COVID-19 remained relatively flat during the past week. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data released Monday showed that 1,298 inpatients had COVID-19. That was up from 1,228 a week earlier but down from 1,319 in a Thursday report.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 16,590 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16,590 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 127 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,353,156 and 24,494 deaths as of Dec. 6. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

Negative COVID Test Needed To Enter U.S., As Officials Try To Slow Spread Of Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant spreads, with at least 10 confirmed cases in the Tri-State Area, new rules are in effect for international travelers. As of midnight Monday morning, the COVID testing window just got shorter for anyone coming to the United States. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, travelers are touching down at John F. Kennedy International Airport to tighter testing requirements. “I think it’s very important,” one Brooklyn man said. He said he got tested Sunday before flying back from Brazil. “Everything was very smooth and easy,” he said. “I felt very safe. I’m triple vaccinated.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta displace it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Health Experts In Colorado Cautiously Watching Omicron Impact

DENVER (CBS4) – Two cases of the omicron variant have already been confirmed in Colorado. Medical experts expect the case count will rise as the COVID-19 variant rapidly spreads across the globe. “If you look at data from South Africa, [omicron] seems to be spreading 2-3 times more quickly than delta, which means it’s going really fast,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth. (credit: CBS) Barron said preliminary data shows symptoms may be less severe than those brought on by other variants of the virus. That is encouraging, yet there is still much more to...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity As COVID Cases Rise Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia and Camden say the omicron variant hasn’t been detected here locally, but they say its arrival is inevitable. They say now is the time for residents to be prepared. The area is nowhere close to being in COVID-19 crisis mode, but health officials in Philadelphia and Camden County are urging residents to do their part in keeping us all safe. The number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise. Philadelphia’s health commissioner says hospitals are nearing full capacity, and that includes children’s hospitals. There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

