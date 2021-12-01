ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

21 charged in Cartel-linked drug distribution ring in Colorado

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jf2hZ_0dBc9NXU00

DENVER — Twenty-one people have been charged in Colorado for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring linked to a Mexican cartel, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rocky Mountain HIDTA, and Colorado’s 18th Judicial District announced during a press conference Wednesday a 20-count grand jury indictment of 19 people in connection with the drug-distribution ring that dealt with fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms. Two other suspects were identified and arrested after the indictments.

The alleged network was based in Colorado and distributed drugs to several counties and cities in the region, including Denver, Aurora, Commerce City, Lakewood, and Thornton. It was led by Saul Ramon Rivera-Beltran, 30, of Thornton, according to the DEA, who they said coordinated the drug shipments and deals from Mexico.

Rivera-Beltran, along with several others named in the indictment, was arrested on several charges, including racketeering and conspiracy under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act to drug distribution and money laundering. Rivera-Beltran is being held on a $1 million bond.

DEA Denver Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky said the investigation into the organization began in April of this year and concluded in the past several weeks. During the course of the investigation, officials said they were able to link the group to the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican-based organized crime syndicate.

Olesky said investigators seized 110,000 prescription pills laced with fentanyl, eight pounds of heroin, six kilograms of meth, 11 kilograms of cocaine, and around $450,000 in cash. Additionally, 28 firearms, multiple hand grenades, high-capacity magazines, and several sets of body armor were seized during the investigation.

Olesky said the group was “preparing for a battle,” which he said played out on multiple occasions during the investigation.

“Targets of the investigation would recklessly shoot their firearms out the windows of their vehicles in celebratory fashion or would fire rounds in their backyards for fun,” Olesky said.

The fentanyl-laced pills seized during the investigation were likely manufactured in Mexico for as little as .04 a pill, according to Olesky, and sold on the streets in Colorado for upwards of $20 each. He didn’t specify how they were distributed but said many of these counterfeit fentanyl pills are available online through social media sites.

DEA testing has revealed that 2 out 5 counterfeit pills usually seized during these operations contain enough fentanyl to deliver a fatal dose, meaning the 110,000 pills taken off the streets during this investigation potently saved 40,000 lives, according to Olesky.

“This organization and its members had no regard for the impact their activities had on our community. It was all about greed and making money,” Olesky said.

The fentanyl crisis reaches from coast to coast, and Colorado is not immune. The state health website shows fentanyl related overdoses have more than doubled each of the last three years, topping out last year at 540 deaths. That number is expect to be even higher in 2021.

In addition to the arrest of Rivera-Beltran, the following suspects are facing charges in connection to the operation and will be prosecuted in Douglas County District Court:

  • Samuel Padilla-Romo
  • Jesus Tarango-Rodriquez
  • Misael Acosta-garcia
  • Martin Ivan Trevizo
  • Austin Peterson
  • Christian Beltran-Beltran
  • Gustavo Labrador Valderrama
  • Luis Jacob Zytacua
  • Amanda Fair Wynn Bidgood
  • Juan Francis Sarabia-Mancinas
  • Anita Kay Bateman
  • Miguel Diarte
  • Brayan Osiel Gonzales-Mancinas
  • Jorge Escamilla
  • Antonio Lorenzo Escamilla
  • Ernestina Angela Montoya
  • Cesar A Ortiz
  • Alberto Sanchez Rodrigquez
  • Adrian Santana
  • Nancy Vargas

Comments / 63

Linda
5d ago

Very thankful they took these dangerous, illegal drugs off of the streets, I have lived in Colorado all my life,and it always has been such a beautiful State, Now, Colorado, has been infested with drugs, violence and homeless people. It is very sad....

Reply(13)
33
Frank Ortiz
5d ago

don't blame the cartel blame Americans the number one consumers of illegal drugs if Americans said no to hard drugs the cartel wouldn't be here

Reply(9)
19
SeeMeKnowMore
5d ago

Colorado, you can probably thank the NM Governor for the nonsense entering your state. Because everybody knows shes leaving the NM border open like a saloon door, come one, come all.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Anchorage couple sentenced to prison for distributing drugs and money laundering

A couple was sentenced to federal prison for operating a drug ring in Anchorage for more than seven years, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. May Saelee, aka “The First Lady,” 47, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in August 2019, according to court documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Drugs#Mexican#The Sinaloa Cartel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

‘This Organization Was Preparing For Battle’: Colorado Authorities & DEA Thwart Major Drug Ring

DENVER (CBS4) – The Drug Enforcement Administration announced a “major investigation” involving the seizure of 110,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the Denver metro area. At a news conference on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial District announced the grand jury indictments of 19 people in connection with a drug-distribution ring crossing several counties — including Arapahoe, Douglas, Denver and Jefferson counties. “The work of this team has potentially thwarted over 40,000 deaths in our community,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said. (credit: CBS) The DEA began its investigation in April 2021. Over the course of 8 months, authorities determined a...
DENVER, CO
Star-Tribune

Pair charged with felony in federal court in largest meth seizure in Wyoming

Two men arrested in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Wyoming history are facing felony charges for transporting more than 600 pounds of the drug. Darren Hall and Brandon Rampersaud were charged in federal court in late November with possessing meth with the intent to deliver. The felony can carry a prison sentence of 10 years to life and a fine of up to $10 million.
WYOMING STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

2 plead not guilty to meth distribution, other charges

DEADWOOD — Two individuals pleaded not guilty to meth distribution and a string of other charges Nov. 23 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Michael Paul Wilson, Senior, 44, and Kayla Marie Wilson, 32, both of Rapid City were co-indicted by a Lawrence County...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
WDTV

Man sentenced for drug charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced for a drug charge in connection to selling drugs in Harrison County, officials say. Raimonte Gaston, 28, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Monday to 15 months of incarceration for a drug charge, according to a release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Orange Leader

Texas woman admits to role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Narkevia Lewis, of Houston, Texas, has admitted to her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William J, Ihlenfeld, II announced. Lewis, age 23, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Lewis...
TEXAS STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy