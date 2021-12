COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team answered a run by Bloomer with an even bigger run of its own in a 57-41 nonconference victory on Monday evening. The Blackhawks (1-1) jumped out to an 19-8 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the game, thanks in part to a run of nine straight points. But from there the Vikings (2-1) answered with the game’s next 16 points and 23 of the final 25 points of the half to take a 31-21 lead into the locker room.

COLFAX, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO