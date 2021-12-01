ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart extends COVID-leave policy until March 2022

By Gary Gilbert
KSN News
 5 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart announced that the company will extend its COVID-leave through March 31, 2022.

According to a press release , the policy provides up to two weeks of paid time off if an associate contracts COVID-19, if a facility is part of a mandated quarantine or if an associate is required to quarantine by a health care provider, government agency, or Walmart. This is in addition to the standard paid-time-off options.

Walmart states they will continue to waive the copay for medical and therapy services through Doctor On Demand’s virtual doctor visits for associates on the company’s medical plan.

Kansas AG warns KU can’t question vaccine exemption requests

The company will also provide 10 no-cost counseling sessions through Resources for Living for all U.S. associates and their household members, including dependents up to age 26.

Walmart implemented its COVID-leave in March 2020. Walmart says more than 90% of campus office associates have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine incentive was recently reintroduced for front line associates to receive $150 after an associate becomes fully vaccinated, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

