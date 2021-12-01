ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overcoming Landmines in Ministry

By Desmond Barrett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you keep your chin up and knees down, God will help you turn around his church. Church revitalization is frustratingly hard. Every time you think you are getting momentum, something happens to force you to stop. In the past, I have led four churches through stages of church revitalization as...

Madison County Journal

DUNCAN/True religion, Part 1: praying

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:5-8 as we continue our study of this great Gospel of Matthew and of the Sermon on the Mount. Prayer is a key part of Christian experience. Prayer is clearly an important part of spiritual experience and the Lord Jesus in this passage warns us against two particular pitfalls in our prayer life and also guides us in the principals of spiritual conversation with God. Jesus, in this passage, makes it clear that the most important influence on the way we live the Christian life is what we think of God. We will see first in this passage that the true believer must ever be on guard against hypocrisy in prayer. Second, the true believer must be on guard against attempting to manipulate God in prayer. Third, the true believer must cultivate a genuine spiritual practice of prayer. And fourth, the true beliver must be motivated in prayer by the heavenly Father’s goodness and care.
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
Kane Republican

New Vision Ministry Presents The ReSOULed

New Vision Ministry Presents The ReSOULed Store! This new store is part of the outreach and community ministries of Kane First United Methodist Church. ReSOULed Shop proceeds will benefit different charities in the Kane community . The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was at 4pm on November 18, 2021.
KANE, PA
journaldemocrat.com

Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”. Most people are stressed about being stressed. In the...
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – I Belong to The Lord

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 1 Peter 2:4-10. We are all accounted for. We are not free to do as we wish and desire since we have been bought and paid for. Thankfully the Lord that has paid for us, loves us enough to give us freedom!
RELIGION
sfarchdiocese.org

Care for the Whole Person Ministry

The end of life’s journey can be many things. It is often a time of sorrow but it is also a time to celebrate the passage of a loved one into eternal life and remember a life well lived. Creating an environment where the ill and dying feel loved, worthy and cared for is the effort of an initiative jointly developed by the Catholic Bishops of California and the state’s Catholic health care systems.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
thegreenvillestandard.com

Shoebox ministry a success

Since Franklin Graham began the initiative in 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. This year Butler County churches, clubs, and individuals collected 1297 boxes, around 300 more than last year. County coordinator Angie Meredith says, “I prayed that we...
CHARITIES
outreachmagazine.com

How to Mobilize Members for Ministry

Here are seven steps you can take to get your people serving where God has called them to serve. How do you move members into ministry? Here are some basic principles we learned in a study published in my book, Membership Matters. That particular study is now dated, but our findings since then still confirm these steps.
EDUCATION
outreachmagazine.com

How to Reach More People This Christmas

Church leaders have a huge opportunity this year as church attendance begins to rebound. Like many church leaders, you’ve probably been working twice as hard and seeing half the results you’d wanted. That’s a recipe for disappointment, not to mention fatigue. When you’re discouraged as a leader, it can be...
RELIGION
tellicovillageconnection.com

Village church focuses on well ministry

What started with hopes of funding one well for those less fortunate across the globe has blossomed into something more for Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. A ministry formed to raise money for Water to Thrive, a nonprofit that builds wells for those without access to clean water, has been around since 2016 after church members Kandie and Charlie Shubeck learned of the nonprofit while on vacation in Hawaii.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
ftc.co

Losses of a Prayerless Christian

Though God is sovereign over all things, He ordains the means of prayer. There are some things He will not do unless we pray, though He always does all He purposes (Psalm 135:6). The mystery does not change this truth:. You do not have because you do not ask (James...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Humility in Caregiving

Excerpted From Not Quite Fine By Carlene Hill Byron Humility in Caregiving Pete Costas was still relatively young in his career as a Salvation Army officer the Sunday evening that a fidgety, distracted, and somewhat disheveled young man walked in well after the service had started and seated himself at the center of the front […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

What Are the Dangers of Designated Giving?

Letting donors dictate where their funds are allocated can cause at least five key problems to arise. The largest amount of funds most churches receive are called “undesignated giving” or “general fund giving.” These gifts are used toward the ministry and general operating budget of the church. There are no restrictions to fund a very specific cause.
RELIGION
chatsworthtimes.com

Celebrating 20 years of ministry

On Saturday evening, Nov. 6, Primera Iglesia Bautista was filled with people gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of that church. The celebration had been delayed because of COVID19, but the …
CELEBRATIONS
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.9:6-7; quote by Jawaharlal Nehru

For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counseller, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be...
RELIGION
ky-news.com

Overcome Fear with Faith

Fear can take many forms--worry, anxiety, panic or even dread. But it's so important for us to get the upper hand on fear because it does not come from God. Even when we face uncertainty or difficulties in life, God wants us to have faith that He is with us in the struggle and that He can do great things. He wants us to remain positive and full of hope!
RELIGION
thewestsidegazette.com

How to Overcome The Holiday Blues

For the last 11 months, we’ve had to adjust our lives in many different ways because of the pandemic. As the holidays approach us, major life changes and family drama can intensify an already stressful situation. “Holidays are a time for self- reflection. Take advantage of this time and opportunity...
SOCIETY
Reporter

Faith Matters: Christ is for all seasons

Christmas is a time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and we sing, preach, pray and share that Christ is the reason for this season. As people of faith who have experienced Christ throughout the year and especially this past year, we can and should say that Christ is for all seasons.
RELIGION

