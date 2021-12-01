ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briahna Joy Gray says Chris Cuomo will return to CNN following scandal

The Hill
 5 days ago
Briahna Joy Gray, the former national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders ’ 2016 presidential campaign, predicted that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo would return to the network despite his indefinite suspension announced Tuesday.

“I think that if the Jeffrey Toobin situation is any indication, he'll be back,” Gray said during a Wednesday appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” speaking of Cuomo’s return.

Toobin rejoined CNN earlier this year after the CNN legal analyst was involved in a Zoom call where he exposed himself to colleagues working at The New Yorker; he was subsequently placed on leave by CNN in October 2020.

Cuomo was suspended by CNN after the release of documents shedding new light on his efforts to help his brother Andrew Cuomo , the former governor or New York, deal with sexual harassment allegations.

Gray said that Cuomo could have acted as a journalist and conducted interviews delving into some of his brother’s scandals.

“I would like to see more of a focus on the kind of journalistic malpractice around the nursing home scandal, to be honest, in addition to this “MeToo” context because at that point, Chris Cuomo had a role in actually covering and... potentially could have been exposing his brother's misconduct by having more hard-hitting interviews that actually got to the bottom of what was going on in these nursing homes in New York instead of doing this tomfoolery,” Gray said.

CNN on Tuesday said that they suspended Cuomo indefinitely from the network in light of new revelations included as part of an investigation the New York state Attorney General conducted into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Documents by New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office show that the CNN anchor sought to be a part of his brother’s crisis public relations, including texting top aides to the former governor

"It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it," Cuomo said Wednesday during his weekday SiriusXM radio show. "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that."

6 days 2 hours ago

Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said Iran is not looking to completely pivot toward Russia and China under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear negotiations in Vienna if they are u

New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Pulled by HarperCollins

Publisher HarperCollins is pulling a planned book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022 through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.” Cuomo was terminated by CNN on Saturday, with the channel citing both his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as an allegation of harassment at a previous job. On Monday, Cuomo also said he would leave his daily SiriusXM radio program. As it happens, HarperCollins, which would have been the publisher of Cuomo’s book through its Morrow label, is owned by News Corp., a company controlled by the Murdoch family, which also own Fox News Channel. Fox News even has its own book label, Fox News Books, through HarperCollins.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Trita Parsi
Person
Briahna Joy Gray
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Jeffrey Toobin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Chris Cuomo Fired By CNN!!!

TMZ is reporting that after CNN initially suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely following the investigation of his brother Andrew which uncovered criminal behavior on his part too, the network just announced Chris’ termination, saying they retained a respected law firm to conduct the independent review of his conduct and in light of it, they found further […]
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
#Cnn#The New Yorker
uticaphoenix.net

Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty. CNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The “Cuomo Prime Time” host used his media connections to investigate his brother’s accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor’s scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

'The Five' on Omicron COVID variant, Chris Cuomo

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

