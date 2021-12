MISSOULA — If there is one thing for sure about the Northern Colorado men’s basketball team, it’s that the Bears love to shoot 3-pointers. UNC (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) has fired off a league-high — and No. 11 nationally — 248 3-pointers and at least 20 in each of its nine games. The next closest in the league in total treys shot are Montana State (205), a team the Bears beat in overtime Thursday night, and Southern Utah (204). But both are still behind by over 40.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO