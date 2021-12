The Qualcomm G3x Is Mightier Than A PSP, More Nimble Than A Shield …. It might look a bit like a Nintendo Switch but the Qualcomm G3x is a little more flexible, able to play Sony PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Android games. It is powered by a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 SoC which contains an Adreno GPU and a Kryo CPU, though the pedigree is a bit of an unknown but it is capable of pushing up to 144Hz. That performance level will be important as the Qualcomm G3x comes with a 120Hz OLED screen, and is intended to be able to simultaneously display your game at that refresh rate, capture the game, and video from the built in 1080p camera, composite them all and stream them to the cloud so people can watch you play live.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO