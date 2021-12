Another federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines — requiring employees of federal contractors to be immunized — has been temporarily put on hold by a federal court. Tuesday’s ruling by Judge R. Stan Baker in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Georgia applies nationwide. It follows similar injunctions issued by federal courts that paused the Biden administration’s proposals to require health care workers be inoculated against the coronavirus at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, along with a rule that would require workers at businesses with 100 or more employees either get a COVID vaccine or submit to weekly testing for the virus.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO