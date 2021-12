An all-new Boba Fett-centered series is premiering on Disney+ in a few weeks, but years ago, reports claimed that Logan director James Mangold had been working on a feature film inspired by the bounty hunter, yet Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed that the filmmaker was never attached to such a project. Going back even further into Lucasfilm's history, filmmaker Josh Trank had been attached to helm a spin-off film that would have focused heavily on Fett, with Kennedy confirming that project was dissolved relatively early on into its development. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO