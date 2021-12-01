Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders Joins Marvel Series as Maria Hill [Report]

Nick Fury’s trusted ally Maria Hill is stepping back into action.

Cobie Smulders will reprise her Marvel role as the tough-as-nails former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion , according to our sister site Deadline . (A rep for Marvel has not yet responded to our request for comment.)

The crossover comic event series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, will center on a “faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” per the official synopsis.

In addition to Smulders and Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the Skrull general Talos, who appeared in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home . Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott are also set to star.

Hill has been a key presence for the Avengers over the years. She was there with Nick Fury when he assembled the superhero squad in The Avengers ; helped Captain America, Black Widow and the Falcon escape from HYDRA in Captain America: The Winter Soldier ; advised the Avengers to hide out in Age of Ultron ; was Blipped in Avengers: Infinity War ; and was brought back and attended Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame . Following Tony’s funeral, Fury asked Talos and Soren to masquerade as them on Earth.

Secret Invasion is among several Marvel series headed to Disney+, which also includes Ms. Marvel , Moon Knight , She-Hulk , Ironheart , Armor Wars (starring Don Cheadle as War Machine), I Am Groot , the untitled Wakanda series and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo , centered on Maya Lopez (a deaf Native American martial artist who can perfectly replicate a person’s moves) which was recently ordered to series .