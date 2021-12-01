ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders Joins Marvel Series as Maria Hill [Report]

By Keisha Hatchett
 5 days ago
Nick Fury’s trusted ally Maria Hill is stepping back into action.

Cobie Smulders will reprise her Marvel role as the tough-as-nails former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion , according to our sister site Deadline . (A rep for Marvel has not yet responded to our request for comment.)

The crossover comic event series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, will center on a “faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” per the official synopsis.

In addition to Smulders and Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the Skrull general Talos, who appeared in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home . Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott are also set to star.

Hill has been a key presence for the Avengers over the years. She was there with Nick Fury when he assembled the superhero squad in The Avengers ; helped Captain America, Black Widow and the Falcon escape from HYDRA in Captain America: The Winter Soldier ; advised the Avengers to hide out in Age of Ultron ; was Blipped in Avengers: Infinity War ; and was brought back and attended Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame . Following Tony’s funeral, Fury asked Talos and Soren to masquerade as them on Earth.

Secret Invasion is among several Marvel series headed to Disney+, which also includes Ms. Marvel , Moon Knight , She-Hulk , Ironheart , Armor Wars (starring Don Cheadle as War Machine), I Am Groot , the untitled Wakanda series and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo , centered on Maya Lopez (a deaf Native American martial artist who can perfectly replicate a person’s moves) which was recently ordered to series .

TVLine

TVLine Items: The Boys Gets Animated, Wheel of Time Casts Trio and More

As Butcher might say, this is bloody good news: The Boys universe is expanding again with the animated anthology spinoff Diabolical, star Karl Urban announced in a video message during Prime Video’s CCXP Worlds 2021 panel block on Sunday. The eight-episode offshoot, premiering in 2022, “reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler,” touts the official release. As previously reported, a live-action spinoff set...
TVLine

Hawkeye Recap: More Cookie, Please — Plus, Is Maya's Uncle a Crime Kingpin?

This week on Disney+’s Hawkeye, light was shed on Clint and Kate’s captor, ahead of a rousing car chase and the fwip!ing of one of the MCU’s sickest trick arrows ever. Episode 3 of the six-episode series opened with a flashback to the early childhood of Maya Lopez (aka Echo), the Tracksuit bigwig whose goons now have Clint and Kate mortifyingly strapped to playground rockers. As a tyke born deaf, Maya had to attend regular school because her father William (played by Fargo‘s Zahn McClarnon) couldn’t afford specialized education. William spoke of how Maya would forever have to “jump between two...
TVLine

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sets February Return for Season 4 — Watch Teaser

At long last, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ready for her next set. After more than two years, the Prime Video comedy series will be back for Season 4 on Friday, Feb. 18, the streaming service announced Tuesday. For the first time in Mrs. Maisel‘s run, episodes will drop on a weekly basis instead of a binge-release rollout, with two new installments becoming available every Friday for four consecutive weeks. Last we saw Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge — way back in December 2019 — she had lost both her spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour (for speaking too frankly about his sexuality during her...
Hailee Steinfeld Joins The Marvel Universe In New Series 'Hawkeye'

The Marvel Universe continues to expand! This time, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are taking front and center in the new mini series Hawkeye. After the enormous success of WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and Tte Winter Soldier, now it's Clint Barton's turn to shine in Hawkeye,. The show is...
Secret Invasion - Cobie Smulders Reprising Role as Maria Hill

Cobie Smulders is set to reunite with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reprising her role of Maria Hill. The series will premiere on Disney+ and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.
Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
Who killed [SPOILERS] in Hawkeye Episode 1? Marvel's Swordsman, explained

Hawkeye might be Kate Bishop’s big introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she isn’t the only new comic book character on the Disney+ show. Hailee Steinfeld’s MCU debut takes place in the world of Manhattan’s elite, where the rich secretly auction priceless MCU objects behind the scenes. In this...
Marvel's Eternals Writer Confirms [Spoiler] Is Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel's Eternals. In a scene ending Eternals, loyal soldier Ikaris (Richard Madden) flies too close to the sun — and into it. When the humankind-loving Sersi (Gemma Chan) regroups the Eternals, immortal heroes on a mission to teach and encourage mankind's growth and advancement over centuries, it's to prevent the Emergence: the planet-destroying birth of the Celestial Tiamut. But because Ikaris's loyalties lie with the Celestials and Arishem the Judge, the creator of the Eternals, he kills their spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) and battles ex-lover Sersi and friends. Defeated and guilt-ridden, Ikaris commits suicide when he flies straight into the Sun.
Marvel's Secret Invasion show on Disney+ bringing back Avengers star

Cobie Smulders Is Bringing The Real Maria Hill To A Marvel TV Show For The First Time Since Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Kevin Feige Officially Confirms Charlie Cox as Daredevil in MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between 2015 and 2018, Cox played the superhero, Matt Murdock on Netflix‘s Daredevil series and also reprised his role for the sister series The Defenders. Since Daredevil‘s end in 2018, fans were unsure of whether or not Cox continued to have a future in the MCU. Now, Feige has put fans minds at ease, reassuring the continuity in casting for the character. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend Feige confirmed the news stating,
The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
