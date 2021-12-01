Prosecutor: 84-year-old woman found dead, son injured in Warren County

An 84-year-old woman is dead and her son is hospitalized with traumatic injuries following an incident, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor says it happened on Wayne Street in Washington Borough. Police were called to the home on Tuesday around 8 p.m. for a welfare check.

A neighbor had noticed that the door was left open. Police say that when the neighbor went inside the home, they found Elaine Trachin dead and her 52-year-old son William injured. William, who is in a wheelchair, is in the hospital in critical condition.

The prosecutor says that there were no signs of forced entry, but other details about the incident were not made available.

No arrests have been made.