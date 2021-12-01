Yonkers PD to train officers on new approach to handle unpredictable situations

The Yonkers Police Department will begin training officers on a new approach to handle unpredictable situations next month.

State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh announced a $100,000 grant Wednesday to train more than 600 police officers through the "Integrating Communications Assessment and Tactics" program, otherwise known as I-CAT.

While the department has offered de-escalation training for years, this training has proven to reduce civilian and police injuries.

The department's commissioner, John Mueller, also says it's led to less use of legal force.

"It is not a silver bullet, it’s just another tool in our toolbox in terms of how to make sure we keep people. which is what our goal always is, as safe as they can be," says Mueller.

The new training comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement which called for police reform.