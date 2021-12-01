ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie 'Shut In'

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUokY_0dBc6pQB00

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features.

Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s ( xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia ) movie thriller Shut In , which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire.

The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust . The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film Tetro . In 2010 he won the best actor prize at the Venice Film Festival for his turn in Jerzy Skolimowski’s well-received movie Essential Killing .

Gallo is also known for making incendiary and provocative comments. His website — described by The Daily Wire as “satirical” — has come under fire for passages about Jews and “those of dark complexions”. As an avowed Trump fan and a political conservative, he is seemingly a natural fit for The Daily Wire, which revealed the casting today.

Black List and BloodList thriller Shut In stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley ( Love In The Time Of Corona ), sister of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

Pic centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive along with her two children by a violent ex (played by Jake Horowitz) as she plots their escape before it’s too late. Gallo plays the violent ex’s “amoral and drug-riddled” accomplice. Caruso filmed the movie around Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee.

Producers are Dallas Sonnier ( Bone Tomahawk ) and Amanda Presmyk ( Run Hide Fight ) of Bonfire Legend, who acquired the film’s script in 2018 from screenwriter Melanie Toast.

Shut In first came to attention as a touted 2019 Black List script, also topping the BloodList in the same year. The movie was initially set up at New Line with Jason Bateman aboard to direct. After a period of stasis the option expired and Sonnier took it over to The Daily Wire , marking their third collaboration.

Pic, which is in post-production, is being executive-produced by Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Caleb Robinson, and will be available in the U.S. exclusively to the site’s members beginning in early 2022, with plans for an international launch thereafter.

Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
