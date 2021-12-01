ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Solar-Powered Golf Bag Features Bluetooth Speakers and a Charger for Your Devices

By Bryan Hood
 5 days ago
MNML Golf ’s new bag won’t help lower your handicap, but it could make your next round more pleasant.

That’s because the Redondo, California-based startup’s new MV2 bag is loaded with a number of features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find a host of crucial features sure to make your time on the links more enjoyable.

The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be used to juice up any device you didn’t have time to top-up before tee time. This is sure to come in handy if that device is a smartphone, because the bag also includes a water-proof Bluetooth speaker for streaming your favorite tunes while strolling the fairway. The speaker can play for up to eight hours, which is more than enough power for those days you decide to let loose and squeeze in 36 holes. Finally, there’s an insulated Thermal pocket, which has room for a cold beverage or two.

Even without these features, the MV2 would be a worthy option for those in the market for a new golf bag. Available in black or white microsuede, it has room for up to 14 clubs and includes four dividers, so you don’t have to worry about your woods, irons, wedge and putters getting mixed up. Its pockets have magnetic closures so you can quickly grab a ball when you need one, and there’s a built-in stand mechanism. It’s also has comfortably backpack straps and is lightweight enough (just five pounds) that carrying it around is a breeze, even after a round or two. Finally, the company will even personalize your bag with your initials.

The MV2 is available now through the MNML website for $250. The company also has a “Trade It Forward” program which will score you a $50 discount if you agree to donate your bag to a junior golfer in need of a replacement. Why not spread the joy, so someone else can have a better time out on the links, too?

