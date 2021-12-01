ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Meteorological winter off to a record start

By Haley Clawson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2bo0_0dBc6XjD00

For the second day in a row, high temperatures have climbed into record territory. Before 2:00 p.m., Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport reached 89°, tying the record from 1959. Palm Springs set a new record of 91° at 1:29 p.m., surpassing the 1949 record of 90°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NKet_0dBc6XjD00

A ridge of high pressure remains in charge over the Western United States. This weather system is moving east and will provide relief with its track but only some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492VNi_0dBc6XjD00

High temperatures across the Coachella Valley will remain far above seasonal averages for the extended forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMt2E_0dBc6XjD00

The latest batch of climate normals, 1991-2020, showed a rise across the seasons as being warmer. For Palm Springs specifically, summer and fall show the most warming when comparing the 30-year periods. "Despite regional variation, when averaged across the contiguous U.S., every season was 0.4 to 0.7 °F warmer during 1991-2020 than during the previous 30-year period (1981-2010)." Read more from Climate Central here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfK76_0dBc6XjD00

Looking back at November -- Palm Springs made history as the warmest November on record. The city recorded an average temperature of 72.7° over the course of the month, surpassing the previous record by almost two degrees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayTSF_0dBc6XjD00

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCIFz_0dBc6XjD00

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post Meteorological winter off to a record start appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Lisa Middleton to be sworn in as Palm Springs mayor on Thursday; 2nd transgender mayor in US history

Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton will become the second transgender individual to serve as the mayor of a United States city. Middleton will be sworn-in during Thursday's city council meeting. She will be the first transgender mayor in California history. She will serve a one-year term as mayor as the position rotates among councilmembers after The post Lisa Middleton to be sworn in as Palm Springs mayor on Thursday; 2nd transgender mayor in US history appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday

Today will be sunny and mild, but not as warm as yesterday (87 at PSP). We expect highs in the lower 80s. A significant front is moving down from NorCal and will provide partly cloudy skies tonight, with much cooler temps tomorrow, and even a small chance of showers. The cooler is moving in, and The post Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

12th Annual “Spirit of Aloha” fundraiser at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on Dec. 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City will hold its 12th annual "Spirit of Aloha" fundraiser on Monday evening. The event will take place at Agua Caliente Casino on East Palm Canyon Drive. Tickets are on sale now and cost $150 each. A silent auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will The post 12th Annual “Spirit of Aloha” fundraiser at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on Dec. 6 appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Modernism Week to launch architecture tours

Modernism Week has partnered with PS Architecture Tours to launch guided tours in the Palm Springs area, it was announced today. The new Architecture Tours by Modernism Week are a seasonal set of tours that give an informative history of architecture in the Palm Springs area, according to officials. The two-and-a-half-hour tours launch on Dec. The post Modernism Week to launch architecture tours appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More records fall during early December heat

High temps hit 91 at PSP and 89 at TRM, besting the previous Palm Springs record by 1 degree and tying the record at Thermal. The ridge of high pressure is migrating eastward so the heat should start to ease today with a slow cooling trend into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s The post More records fall during early December heat appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Record heat to close out November

The last day of November has brought record heat to Palm Springs. The record of 91° was TIED this afternoon, falling in line with the record from 1949. The city also tied Modesto as the hottest city in the nation. The average high temperature for the date is 72°. Get ready for more heat with The post Record heat to close out November appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public

Lake Cahuilla may be forced to close to visitors when Riverside County's 50-year contract with the Coachella Valley Water District expires. The 135-acre lake in La Quinta is a popular fishing spot and includes a campground, hiking trails, picnic, and playground facilities as well as a swimming pool. There's a new effort to keep the The post Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Tree lighting ceremonies to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season

Several tree lighting ceremonies are happening around the Coachella Valley this week to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season. Here is the rundown: City of Coachella When: December 1Where: Outside Coachella City HallTime: 5:30 pmThings to do: Coachella will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. On Friday, December 10 there will also be a holiday The post Tree lighting ceremonies to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western United States#Temperature#Climate Central
KESQ News Channel 3

Expect higher prices for Christmas trees this year

Supply chain issues continue to affect almost every part of our lives and now, it is reaching our holiday traditions. So if you’re looking for the perfect natural Christmas tree, this is not the year to look for it last minute. The American Christmas Tree Association said price increases and low supply are because of The post Expect higher prices for Christmas trees this year appeared first on KESQ.
RETAIL
KESQ News Channel 3

Shop Local: Small Business Saturday

After Black Friday, comes Small Business Saturday! It's a day that focuses on shopping local and supporting small businesses. “Shop local, shop small, keep us all in business," said Michael Stees, co-owner of Cold Nose Warm Heart. Shoppers flocked to Palm Springs to enjoy the warm weather, and scratch some things off their to-do list. The post Shop Local: Small Business Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy