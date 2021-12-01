For the second day in a row, high temperatures have climbed into record territory. Before 2:00 p.m., Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport reached 89°, tying the record from 1959. Palm Springs set a new record of 91° at 1:29 p.m., surpassing the 1949 record of 90°.

A ridge of high pressure remains in charge over the Western United States. This weather system is moving east and will provide relief with its track but only some.

High temperatures across the Coachella Valley will remain far above seasonal averages for the extended forecast.

The latest batch of climate normals, 1991-2020, showed a rise across the seasons as being warmer. For Palm Springs specifically, summer and fall show the most warming when comparing the 30-year periods. "Despite regional variation, when averaged across the contiguous U.S., every season was 0.4 to 0.7 °F warmer during 1991-2020 than during the previous 30-year period (1981-2010)." Read more from Climate Central here .

Looking back at November -- Palm Springs made history as the warmest November on record. The city recorded an average temperature of 72.7° over the course of the month, surpassing the previous record by almost two degrees!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post Meteorological winter off to a record start appeared first on KESQ .