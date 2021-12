SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Congressman Rodney Davis says he wants to run for reelection in Washington instead of putting his name in the race for Illinois governor. Democrats drew the Taylorville Republican into the new 15th congressional district that includes most of his current 13th district. Davis strongly considered a run against Gov. JB Pritzker and said he would make his decision after Pritzker signed the new congressional map into law.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO