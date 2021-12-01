BBNBA: Lakers win big, Suns push streak to 17

It was a packed night for the NBA last night, with more than a few big time moments coming from former Kentucky stars like De’Aaron Fox. Let’s dive in. As everyone expected on Friday night in Los Angeles, the Kings and Lakers went out of their way to bother the fans with a 141-137 exhibition that ended in the third overtime. Fox lead all scorers in the game with 34 points in the win. His shooting woes continued, finishing with a 15-32 mark from the floor (2-7 from three), while playing over 50 minutes. People tend to forget when you play bad if you ultimately come out on top, which De’Aaron did on multiple occasions last night when the Kings looked dead in the water.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO