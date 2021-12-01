ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

BBNBA: Lakers win big, Suns push streak to 17

 5 days ago
There’s a new number one atop the NBA standings dogpile. With last night’s win over the Warriors, the Phoenix Suns tied them for the best record in the league, and won their 17th straight game to boot. The catch? One former ‘Cat went down in the process. Read on for the...

The Spun

Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. What about Anthony Davis?. Davis woke up with a fever on Tuesday morning, putting his availability for tonight’s game in doubt. Whatever bug he was fighting won’t keep him from playing the Knicks at MSG.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s 6-word message after Stephen Curry, Warriors end Suns win streak

The magical run of the Phoenix Suns has ended at 18 wins after a Friday night loss to the Golden State Warriors. But All-Star Chris Paul is far from discouraged. The Suns point guard was asked about the end of their historic win streak at the hands of Stephen Curry and Co. But instead of dwelling on the defeat, the 17-year NBA veteran decided to look ahead.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Suns' 15-game winning streak at stake in Brooklyn

When the Phoenix Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night and put their 15-winning game streak on the line, the narrative will be it is a measuring stick game for two teams at or near the top of their respective conferences. If the contest is a measuring stick, it is...
NBA
pinalcentral.com

Suns extend win streak to 16 with 113-107 victory over Nets

NEW YORK — A chance to match franchise history and take a spot atop the NBA is waiting for the Phoenix Suns. They have loftier aspirations than those, but want them anyway. “Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is to win a championship,” Chris Paul said. “But if you don’t enjoy the small victories throughout the regular season, then what the hell are you doing?”
NBA
#Lakers#Bbnba#Dogpile#Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#Golden State#Western
clevelandstar.com

Sizzling Suns aim to push streak to 14 against Cavaliers

The Phoenix Suns will aim to remain scorching-hot on Wednesday night when they visit the ice-cold Cleveland Cavaliers. The Suns extended their win streak to 13 games in Monday's opener of a four-game road trip, courtesy of a 115-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix can match the third-longest...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Sweet 16: Suns' hot streak continues with win over Nets

Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns never trailed, survived a late comeback attempt by the Brooklyn Nets and pushed their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory Saturday night. The Suns are on their second-longest winning streak in team history. Phoenix can match the 2006-07...
NBA
KRQE News 13

Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

NEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are taking a 15-game winning streak to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets. It feels like a big game — just not to the surging Suns. “We do it one at a time. We know we have a tough opponent tomorrow that’s been waiting on us, well-rested,” All-Star guard Devin Booker said. “So, we just have to come in with the same mentality, play the type of basketball that we do, defend at high level, put ourselves in good shape to get it done.”
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Suns not building up 16-game win streak, big-time matchup vs. Warriors

It's undoubtedly the NBA's best regular season game so far, and with a primetime appointment on TNT, it's got the stage that comes with the hype leading up to it. Even with that hype on the matchup or the Suns' run of victories, Suns head coach Monty Williams has said multiple times the last few days that the Suns don't talk about the winning streak. He's voiced that same mindset on Tuesday when it comes to the game.
NBA
theScore

Suns hold off Nets to stretch winning streak to 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — A chance to match franchise history and take a spot atop the NBA is waiting for the Phoenix Suns. They have loftier aspirations than those, but want them anyway. “Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is the chance to win a championship,” Chris Paul said. “But...
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Booker leads hot Suns team to 14th straight win

Happy Thanksgiving, BBN! Last night was another exciting NBA Wednesday. Before you take that post-turkey nap, let’s talk about it. The Phoenix Suns are hot–pun intended. Last night, they sealed their 14th straight victory with a 120-115 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Former Wildcat Devin Booker is having an...
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Fox leads everyone in Kings, Lakers 3OT thriller

It was a packed night for the NBA last night, with more than a few big time moments coming from former Kentucky stars like De’Aaron Fox. Let’s dive in. As everyone expected on Friday night in Los Angeles, the Kings and Lakers went out of their way to bother the fans with a 141-137 exhibition that ended in the third overtime. Fox lead all scorers in the game with 34 points in the win. His shooting woes continued, finishing with a 15-32 mark from the floor (2-7 from three), while playing over 50 minutes. People tend to forget when you play bad if you ultimately come out on top, which De’Aaron did on multiple occasions last night when the Kings looked dead in the water.
NBA
