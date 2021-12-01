Jojo Stone Ocean Episode 13 Release Date

Stone Ocean has finally arrived on Netflix, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans celebrating the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh and the new Stand battles that come with Part Six. In the course of the first seasons of the anime adaptation, the series has had to make some changes when it comes to the names of characters and Stands in order to avoid copyright claims, and it seems the same can be said of Stone Ocean, with a major, hilarious change being made thanks to a reference made by the heroic character, Ermes Costello.

