Anderson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports. With Dillon Brooks (hamstring) returning to the lineup after a two-game absence, Anderson will shift to the bench. It's not clear if Brooks will have any sort of limitations due to the sore hamstring, but Anderson should continue to see run as a reserve in the Grizzlies' frontcourt.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO