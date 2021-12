Mohamed Salah has requested Liverpool to solve the issue regarding his contract renewal and while admitting that he is “Happy” to be linked with a move to Barcelona. The contract situation remains ongoing between the Reds Management and representatives of Salah. Mohamed Salah is at his last 18 months of his present contract with Liverpool, with the hope of getting a new and better deal after their negotiations are over.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO