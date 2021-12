NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Coach Orgeron’s final game as the head coach of LSU, his Tigers go out with a bang, beating Texas A&M, 27-24. “How bout dem’ Tigers baby! Hey man, I just can’t say enough about our football team. Can’t say enough about the 19 seniors. We always talking, just keep on fighting. Keep on fighting and something good is going to happen. What a way to end that game. Those guys kept on fighting. They believed in each other,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO