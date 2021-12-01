ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after career day vs. Steelers

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Hundred Days Offensive, Pittsburgh Steelers, American Football Conference, Cleveland Browns, Paul Brown Stadium....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 12: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Bengals

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
Bengals.com

For The 2nd Time In 2021, Mixon Named The FedEx Ground Player of The Week

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the NFL announced Wednesday. Mixon totaled 123 rushing yards and the two scores — eclipsing the century mark for the first time since Week 1.
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Host The Steelers In An AFC North Showdown In Week 12

Television: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter). Radio: The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
Bengals.com

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Joe Mixon Prepares For AFC North Push: 'I Want To Impose My Will'

BENGALS RB JOE MIXON VS. STEELERS ILBS DEVIN BUSH AND JOE SCHOBERT. Growing up in the Bay Area, Mixon got the lesson early and often. "My Dad always taught me since I was little, 'What are the rules of the jungle?'" says Mixon this week, as usual energetically going downhill. "That's the first thing I had to know that the rules of the jungle are kill or be killed."
NFL
Reuters

Joe Mixon runs wild as Bengals steamroll Steelers

Proving the first meeting this season wasn’t a fluke, the Cincinnati Bengals walloped the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 Sunday afternoon behind a career day by Joe Mixon. Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and punched in a pair of 1-yard touchdowns as the Bengals (7-4) swept the regular-season series...
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Bengals Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, score prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Offensive Player Of#Major League Baseball#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns
The Associated Press

Bengals confident after pounding AFC North rival Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have built an offense around star quarterback Joe Burrow and big-play receivers. However, it was a fierce ground game that powered the past two big wins. Running back Joe Mixon has had back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time since 2019, including a career-best...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt and Joe Haden limited

The Cincinnati Bengals got mostly good news on the injury front during today’s Thanksgiving practice, as most of the 53-man roster was able to go while preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) was the only player to not practice today. No other Bengal was even...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to out against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday. Haden is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. He missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was limited during the final two days of practice.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers get trounced vs Bengals in all-important AFC North game

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win in Week 12, but here’s why things did not go according to plan against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Week 12 looking to avoid getting swept by the Bengals in 2021. With a record of 5-4-1 in an incredibly tight AFC North, there was a lot riding on this contest. Sadly, Mike Tomlin’s team apparently didn’t make the trip to Cincinnati.
NFL
NFL

Bengals see 'changing of the guard' in AFC North after destroying Steelers

The Bengals' 41-10 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers ushered in a new feeling of hope in Cincinnati. It marked a season sweep for the Bengals and Cincy's third straight win over its Rust Belt rivals. "Beating these guys for me twice and some of these other guys three times, it's...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

When asked about Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s lack of production over the last three weeks, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin responded that teams are game-planning for Chase. “You get plays on tape, people recognize your talents,” Tomlin said, via SteelersDepot.com. “They make necessary adjustments and efforts to minimize your talents....
NFL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

‘We have everything we need to get in the playoffs’: How Joe Mixon is changing how opponents view Bengals’ offense

What Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon put on tape against the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the NFL to see might end up being more important than you might think. Mixon rushed for 123 yards on 30 attempts and two touchdowns in Week 11. The Bengals planned to run Mixon often in the game but his ability to create positive plays allowed head coach Zac Taylor to stick with the run.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals should feel comfortable leaning on Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon’s best performance of the season came at the perfect time. The Cincinnati Bengals ran their way to a crucial victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, putting their No. 1 running back at the forefront of their offense. They should do it more often. Against a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy