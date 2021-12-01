ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Deebo Samuel: No practice Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Samuel (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. With a 1-to-2-game absence...

www.cbssports.com

49erswebzone

John Lynch says Frank Gore loves 49ers’ Deebo Samuel as a running back

491 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Wednesday morning, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR. A former NFL running back and 49ers fan favorite, Frank Gore, was with Lynch in team CEO Jed York's suite this past Sunday during the team's 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He remains close with the York family and continues to be a big fan of his former organization.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers injury updates: Just how many games will Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner miss?

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel’s sensational season is on hold. The 49ers expect Samuel’s groin strain to keep him out of Sunday’s game at Seattle and possibly their next one at Cincinnati. That came as encouraging news from a Monday exam, which revealed an injury similar to one that kept...
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

Deebo Samuel leaves 49ers’ game vs. Vikings with groin injury

The 49ers lost their top receiver, their No. 2 running back and their biggest playmaker all at once Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. Deebo Samuel, who represents all three roles for the Niners, went down with a groin injury late in the third quarter on a run play. He did not return and will be evaluated after getting an MRI Monday, but said after the game that he was not too concerned about his prognosis.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers game review: What Deebo Samuel did to the defense when he didn’t carry the ball

What happens to a defense when 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel lines up at running back?. Ask poor Jacksonville inside linebacker Damien Wilson. On Sunday, of course, Samuel had eight carries for 79 yards and scored on a 25-yard touchdown run when he was handed the ball in a 30-10 win over the Jaguars. But Samuel also lined up in the backfield on three snaps on which he didn’t receive a carry. And what happened to Wilson on those plays — two of which netted easy first downs and another that should have been a touchdown — underscored how Samuel, as a running back, can help the 49ers torch defenses without even touching the ball.
NFL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Optimism about injury severity

Samuel (groin) appears to have avoided a serious injury but is still expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Samuel was forced out of Sunday's win over the Vikings and is set for an MRI on Monday, after which more concrete details about the severity of his injury should be made available. The star wideout's availability for the upcoming Week 13 divisional matchup in Seattle is looking increasingly murky, but it looks like he may at least have avoided a season-ending injury. San Francisco could rely more on Brandon Aiyuk if the team is indeed forced to proceed without Samuel for one or more games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
NFL
East Bay Times

Kurtenbach: The best version of the 49ers is here, but it needs Deebo Samuel

Three weeks ago, the 49ers were a team on life support, having been absolutely embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals and their second-team offense. They don’t just hold a playoff spot in the NFC, they hold the No. 6 seed of a seven-team tournament, with a bit of cushion. But they...
NFL
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) are questionable to return. Running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) have been ruled out. Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (groin) has been ruled out against the Rams. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook...
NFL
SFGate

49ers will be without Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner, arguably their 2 best players, vs. Seahawks

In a pivotal upcoming NFC West matchup, the San Francisco 49ers will be without two of their most important players: wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner. Samuel, the team’s leading receiver by more than double the yardage, suffered a groin strain and is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks as a result, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Shanahan also noted that Warner will miss the divisional matchup with a strained hamstring, though his prognosis is a little more optimistic, and the expectation is that the linebacker will return in time to play Cincinnati on Dec. 12.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers Notes: Injuries sideline Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel for one to two weeks

As the first weekend of November ended the consensus about the San Francisco 49ers was that their 2021 season was going to be yet another failure. They had just been blown out at home by a Cardinals team missing several starters and there seemed to be little reason to believe they’d find a way to turn it around.
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner out 1-2 weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday after receiving important injury news on two of their best players. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner suffered groin and hamstring strains, respectively, in San Francisco's 34-26 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel is now 49ers offense’s top skill player

Deebo Samuel has had a monster season thus far, and was once again instrumental in the 49ers victory over the Vikings in Week 12. For a few years now, the best skill player on offense for the San Francisco 49ers has undoubtedly been tight end George Kittle. The tight end has been an All-Pro and a record holder in the NFL for most receiving yards by a tight end and has been one of the most popular players in franchise history.
NFL

