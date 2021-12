Per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) did not practice for the team on Thursday. (Matthew Paras on Twitter) This is now back-to-back missed practices for McKissic as he continues to deal with a concussion. At this point in time it would not be a shock to see McKissic miss Week 13's matchup vs the Raiders given that he has yet to be cleared. In that scenario expect a big boost in pass catching work for RB Antonio Gibson which would likely put him in the RB 1 category in PPR formats for fantasy purposes. If McKissic does play he will be a volatile RB 2/RB 3 option.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO