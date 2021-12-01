Walmart open to accepting cryptocurrency, but doesn't see enough demand for it currently - CFO

WD-40 Company is truly an excellent business and its long-term prospects are promising. Some of the most iconic companies in the world are those that are named directly after their hallmark product. An excellent example of one of these firms is WD-40 Company (WDFC). As anybody who's ever gone into an auto parts store or has done any home repairs can tell you, WD-40 refers to the greasy product that is used in literally thousands of applications. It is only appropriate, then, to name the company responsible for it after that product. Likewise, such a firm is likely to be a high-quality business that is capable of generating attractive cash flow over the years. Steady growth would be a bonus to this. For the most part, WD-40 fits the mold. But such a high-quality firm comes at a rather lofty price. And given the run up the company has seen over the past year or so, it is difficult to justify purchasing it at this time. Shares today are trading at high multiples and while the company's prospects, long-term, are likely very attractive, such a premium is difficult to swallow.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO