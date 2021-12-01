ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart open to accepting cryptocurrency, but doesn't see enough demand for it currently - CFO

By Lucas Heilman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart (NYSE:WMT) CFO Brett Biggs sees the supermarket chain being a "different company" five years from now as it expands into health care, financial services, and other categories...

