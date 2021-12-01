ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

December Palindromes

highplainsobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA palindrome is the word for when a word, phrase,...

highplainsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Thursday's date, 12-02-2021, is an 8-digit palindrome

If you love patterns and palindromes, December 2021 is your month and Thursday is your day. The month offers nine consecutive five-digit palindromes, starting right away on Wednesday, aka, 12-1-21. The fun with numbers continues on with 12-2-21, 12-3-21, 12-4-21, 12-5-21, 12-6-21, 12-7-21, 12-8-21 and 12-9-21. But it's Thursday -- Dec. 2, 2021 -- that stands out, because it can double as an eight-digit palindrome. When you write out the entire year, you get 12-02-2021. Or read it backward, where it becomes ... 12-02-2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fstoppers

December theme

First off, thanks to all who have posted since my request for engagement. Without comments we are never sure if anyone is seeing our content - it's great to discover folks are finding value in the group. As we are now in December I am looking for suggestions for a...
toledocitypaper.com

December POPPERS

Sample the offerings from a local chef while listening to quintessential 90s sounds for a delightful evening Sunday, December 12 at the 3rd Annual R&B Taste Experience. Chef Sierra Symone of SiSi’s Pop Up Catering will serve five courses of her finest eats along with several of her signature cocktails, with a 90’s R&B musical soundtrack, live painting and area vendors. $60. 5-9pm. Over the Top Occasions Venue, LLC, 5359 Dorr St. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com.
TOLEDO, OH
idahofallsmagazine.com

December Events

TIME: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tues.–Sat. Closed on Legal Holidays. The 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month are open gym night. All equipment is open so athletes can play at their own pace. Pizza, soda and candy are available for purchase. Group discounts are available. Let your kids burn out their weekend energy before bed at this fun haven.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palindrome
astrology.com

December Horoscope

As we enter December, we are in the middle of eclipse season. There’s electricity in the air as we wait for the last eclipse that will happen in the Gemini/Sagittarius axis. Expect a big ending around this time!. On December 21, we welcome the Winter Solstice, and once again, we...
LIFESTYLE
webbweekly.com

Beginning of December

Take a look at the five and ten; it’s glistening once again. I wait for this time of year all year round. There are so many little things I look forward to seeing to kick off the beginning of December. When I pull into Wegmans and see the white lights glowing from the store with little Christmas trees everywhere, then see Christmas wreaths on the city poles, I know it’s officially here. I’ve always loved Christmas since I was a little girl. Christmas just gives you a different kind of happiness and feeling. I feel like “most” people are happier and extra-giving. It’s the spirit that fills the air wherever you go.
CELEBRATIONS
beniciamagazine.com

December Playlist

The air is crisp, rain is falling, streets are lined with lights, and mulled wine and spiced ciders are brewing!. This holiday season is already shaping up to be more festive and fun than the last, and with all this festive fun will come parties, and with parties comes the need for music. So, rather than being the one to put on a cringey playlist consisting only of Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, we are here to help you add a little spice to what otherwise might be boring and repetitive. Not that all holiday songs are awful! It’s just, after a month straight of hearing the same tunes on the radio each morning, it may be nice to change it up a little bit. So, whether you’re hosting the company work party, your own holiday party, or New Year’s Eve shindig, we’ve curated a list of songs that are just right for any occasion.
MUSIC
Seattle Times

Digiphiles, delight! A rare stretch of palindrome days has begun

Perhaps palindromes don’t need promotion. After all, the symmetry of numbers, words and phrases that are the same written backward as they are forward — such as “Madam, I’m Adam” — is pretty cool and interesting, at least to some people. But Aziz Inan, a palindrome-obsessed professor of electrical engineering...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
prima.co.uk

Princess Eugenie wows in festive emerald green dress in Portugal

Princess Eugenie made a stylish appearance at the opening of Mark Bradford's exhibition at the Serralves Museum in Portugal last month (26 November) and we've been dreaming about replicating her look ever since. Apart from being a full-time royal, the princess is also the art director of Hauser and Wirth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
highplainsobserver.com

Wise People Ask And Then Listen

“People’s thoughts can be like a deep well, but someone with understanding can find the wisdom there.”. If you want to be wise, learn how to ask wise questions. Proverbs 20:5 says, “People’s thoughts can be like a deep well, but someone with understanding can find the wisdom there” (NCV). In other words, everybody has something to teach you. Just like it’s worth the effort to draw water from a deep well, it’s worth the time and attention to draw wisdom from another person.
RELIGION
Peter Greenberg Travel News

What “SSSS” Means on Your Boarding Pass

If you ever see the four letters “SSSS” printed on your boarding pass, you’re going to be spending more time at security checkpoints. The four letters stand for “secondary security screening selection.”. It’s a designation alerting security checkpoint personnel to pull you aside for enhanced security screening. But how did...
LIFESTYLE
vegas24seven.com

The Little Vegas Chapel Offers Wedding Packages for Numerically Significant Palindrome Dates December 1-December 9

The Little Vegas Chapel Offers Wedding Packages for. Numerically Significant Palindrome Dates December 1- December 9. Nine holiday-themed packages to commemorate 12.1.21 through 12.9.21 and. celebrate love this winter season. Couples can tie the knot at The Little Vegas Chapel this holiday season with nine special package offerings throughout December...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
Variety

BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Ahead of ‘New Chapter’

BTS is taking an “extended period of rest” to recharge ahead of their upcoming “new chapter,” the K-pop group announced on Sunday. A statement posted to BigHit Music’s social media accounts reads, “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour.’ BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy