59-year-old man shot and killed in Lincoln Square, police say

By WGN Web Desk
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was shot and killed in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 2600 block of West Catalpa around 7 a.m. Police say the gunman got out of the passenger side of a nearby sedan and opened fire.

The gunman then got back in the car and fled eastbound down a nearby alley.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Wednesday’s shooting is the third Lincoln Square incident involving gunfire since Friday.

Recently, police stated they’re increasing their patrols in the area around Western and Lawrence avenues.

WGN News

WGN News

