ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

As autism prevalence increases, it’s a struggle to find therapy

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j40D_0dBc0Jgh00

INDIANAPOLIS — For many families, autism is a life-changing diagnosis. No two individuals diagnosed with autism are the same, nor are they expected to be, so each family’s journey is different — now, more and more families are going on this journey together.

In the year 2000 , one in every 150 children was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Now, that number is one in 54 children. It is reported to be in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups, with boys being 4.5 times more commonly diagnosed than girls.

It’s important to note that since ASD is a spectrum, there is no cookie-cutter “look” of what ASD is like in people. Some may have difficulties communicating, others may just outright not communicate at all. Some may have a hard time understanding social cues and body language, others may not understand something as seemingly simple as waving goodbye. Some flap their arms , rock in place or fidget. Some may become obsessively interested in a very particular topic and others may be reliant on routine. Others are prone to emotional outbursts, especially when in an overstimulating environment.

ASD looks different on each person diagnosed, so the wide range of criteria, along with greater awareness about the disability, is documented to be the main factor in the increasing diagnoses. There is widespread misinformation about vaccines linked with causing ASD, but that has since been proven to be false by several different studies.

Another factor includes the misrepresentation of children of color — black children tend to receive a diagnosis later in life than their white counterparts if they were to receive a diagnosis at all. The same occurs with Hispanic children.

Thankfully, with programs to raise awareness and more research highlighting ASD disparities , the gap between children of different races being diagnosed is shrinking. As disparities are being identified, more children are able to be diagnosed and receive the potential help they’d need.

However, children with ASD are faced with one glaring problem: a shortage of therapists .

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is used in therapy sessions for children with ASD to help increase positive behaviors and social interactions. It’s the most recognized and recommended approach, most effective when started during early childhood between 20 to 40 hours a week — and there is a shortage of ABA-Certified Individuals, most especially in lower-income areas. Several attempts have been made to try and improve treatment accessibility, yet shortages persist.

That is, of course, after children have been on a long waiting list.

This also comes with a shortage of mental health professionals in general, with an average of 30 psychologists per 100,000 people and 15.6 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. The Midwest is on par with the national average.

This shortage has gotten worse during the pandemic.

Indiana is looking to treat this issue , addressing the needs of Hoosiers and making investments towards better mental health resources. With increasing knowledge of this, many first responders, such as IMPD and firefighters in Pike Township , are receiving training on ASD awareness and how to handle the most extreme ASD cases.

Another way people are combatting inaccessibility is by looking into other forms of therapy, such as sound therapy and service animals. Of course, it’s not a “cure” for ASD, as no cure exists in the first place, but it has shown to help at least alleviate symptoms, and work nicely complementing ABA therapy .

Treatment and helping someone you know with ASD is not hopeless, just challenging, but as more and more people are learning about the disability and how to work with it, help will be able to be accessible outside of the shortage in therapy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

First baby born at IU Health Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Health Bloomington announced on Sunday that the first baby has been born at their new hospital. Noami and Miguel Ramirez had their child, Nahla, after 11 a.m. on December 5. Both the mother and baby are in good condition. “We are excited to welcome the first newborn that was delivered at […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Kids First on Fox: Dangers of TikTok Challenges

While there are plenty of cute dances and funny parodies, parents are cautioned to talk to kids about the darker sides to the social media platform that could have dire consequences. CEO of LifeSmart Youth, Tammie Carter, joins us to discuss tips and questions to make conversations easier with kids. Asking questions and listening is […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant? The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get a booster if you’re eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds. For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Martinsdale neighborhood focus of program to bring diversity into tech industr

INDIANAPOLIS — Local community leaders are hoping to increase access to tech careers in minority communities with the Eleven Fifty Academy program. During the 90-180-day-long program, students can learn the skills needed to begin a career in technology. Organizers are bringing in local organizations, churches, community centers and schools to encourage people to take advantage […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3,080 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,080 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.4% with a rate of 25.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data. Dashboard […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Diagnoses#Prevalence#In Therapy#Hispanic
FOX59

Indianapolis family donates 2,000 books to local NICUs

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family donated more than 2,000 books to local Neonatal Intensive Care Units or NICUs Monday. We told you about Shecara and Thomas Reives back in November when they began a book drive for local area hospitals. Their son Carmine spent 165 days in the NICU, so they wanted to help other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy