CRIME MAPPING: How Indianapolis’ record-breaking homicide year is tracking into December

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis entered into the final month of the year with a record-breaking homicide total.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the latest homicide report showing 249 total homicides as of Dec. 1, compared to 225 on the same day in 2020.

CRIME MAPPING: Indianapolis surpasses homicide record with a month left in the year

2021 has almost consistently been pacing higher in homicides than 2020, having more homicides per month in 6 months and tying homicides per month in August.

Of the 249 homicides so far this year, 152 remain unsolved, compared to 61 homicides with an arrest.

The homicides that took place during November were spread across the city, mainly consisting of shootings.

“We’ve got to put the guns down, we’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of individuals who have no legal right to possess them and then hopefully with the community coming together, we’ll see a reduction,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

