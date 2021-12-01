Man shot and killed at northwest Fresno apartment complex identified

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on West Ashlan Avenue on Tuesday night.

Fresno police officials have identified the victim as 25-year-old Quintin Lee Jackson. Detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying possible suspects.

The call about Tuesday’s shooting came from west Ashlan Avenue, with reports of five shots fired outside of an apartment building.

When police arrived, they found Jackson lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds .

“They started performing life-saving measures, CPR, until they were relieved by the fire department and EMS. A paramedic from American ambulance pronounced the victim dead at 6:01 pm this evening,” said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Pierce.

According to officials, Jackson’s death marks the 69th murder of the year in Fresno. In 2020, there was a total of 74 murders in the city throughout the entire year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.