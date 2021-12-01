ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot and killed at northwest Fresno apartment complex identified

By Garrett Brown
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMQGO_0dBc0CVc00

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on West Ashlan Avenue on Tuesday night.

Fresno police officials have identified the victim as 25-year-old Quintin Lee Jackson.  Detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying possible suspects.

The call about Tuesday’s shooting came from west Ashlan Avenue, with reports of five shots fired outside of an apartment building.

When police arrived, they found Jackson lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds .

“They started performing life-saving measures, CPR, until they were relieved by the fire department and EMS. A paramedic from American ambulance pronounced the victim dead at 6:01 pm this evening,” said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Pierce.

According to officials, Jackson’s death marks the 69th murder of the year in Fresno. In 2020, there was a total of 74 murders in the city throughout the entire year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects in Merced County homicide who had fled to Mexico now in custody, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that after a 3-month investigation, two people wanted on suspicion of the shooting death of Jasper Gray were apprehended. Dominick Jeffery Rufo, 29, and Brandy Bettencourt, 32, were taken into custody Monday around 3:30 p.m. and are en route to Merced […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Shooting#Murder#Weather#Ksee Kgpe#Cpr#Ems#American
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities cracking down on illegal street racing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is once again cracking down on illegal street racing. Authorities shared images of vehicles that were towed and impounded in Fresno on Saturday night after reports of illegal street racing were discovered. The drivers of the vehicles were also given citations. It was a bold message to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man admits to another killing just before execution

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and that confession may resolve a 2007 cold case. John Weddle is the district attorney for several counties in northern Mississippi. He told a news conference Monday that before his execution on Nov. […]
JACKSON, MS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy