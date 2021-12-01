Woman gets life in prison for Muskegon murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon woman who murdered her neighbor in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday.

Under state law, Pamela Harvey had to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole because she was found guilty of murder.

Harvey stabbed and killed Curtis Stovall, 61, in Muskegon in June 2019 . The two lived in the same apartment complex, Bayview Tower on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

A jury convicted her of murder on Oct. 25.

