Michigan doctors weigh in on new COVID-19 variant, recent surge

By Luke Snyder
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – As COVID-19 cases are surging in Michigan, doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson are working to learn more about the emerging omicron variant first discovered in South Africa.

“Now we are seeing Omicron pop up in Europe. It’s been identified in Canada. I’ll be surprised if there are not actually cases here. There is sequencing happening,” said Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.

Today the CDC discovered the first case of the new variant in California. Experts say it could take weeks to uncover the severity of this mutation compared to the delta variant, but doctors say they predict it will be more transmissible

“I expect that we will probably see that it is. It seems to be out competing the Delta variant in South Africa,” said Dr. Keteyian.

It’s an added concern here as hospital numbers continue to reach overwhelming new highs.

“We have had the most hospitalizations since the very beginning of March 2020, so the hospital and the medical staff are all kind of up to their ears with COVID and its complications,” said Infectious disease Specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Vivek Kak.

There are currently 71 people hospitalized in Jackson and 10 of those people are in the ICU. Both numbers are up significantly from previous weeks. The hospital says there are surge plans in place, but with beds continuing to fill up it’s affecting the hospital’s ability for care.

“We need beds for people that have heart attacks and strokes and need elective surgeries done and have been waiting for months and months to a have those procedures,” said Dr. Keteyian.

Adding they expect the cycle of rising cases to continue to climb as vaccination numbers stall.

“We are like hamsters, so I think the hamster wheel is spinning a little bit faster and we aren’t going anywhere,” said Dr. Kak.

