ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Memorial High School names Patterson as head football coach

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332Q7b_0dBbzjW800

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walter Moses Patterson has been named as the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for the McAllen Memorial High School Mustangs.

“Coach Patterson has been a fundamental part of Memorial athletics for many years,” Memorial High Principal Pedro Alvarez Jr. said. “He has proven himself to be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and creates an environment where kids excel.”

LOCAL NEWS: Fishermen spot unlikely animal on Boca Chica Beach

Patterson brings 20 years of coaching experience to the job and has been a part of the Mustangs coaching staff since 2010.

Patterson, as the interim head coach, led the Mustangs to an 11-2 record this football season.

Brownsville: Two arrested after driving with crack, handgun in car with three children

During that season, the Mustangs made it to their furthest advance in playoffs in 10 years. Winning the District, Bi-District, and Area Championships.

In his new position as Athletic Director, Patterson will oversee all McAllen Memorial High School sports programs.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a head coach,” Patterson said. “It’s been a tremendous journey. I appreciate this opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Nonprofit to offer Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new organization says it will provide every Texas Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes. Horns with Heart said the program will start in August 2022. It hopes to expand it to other football position groups and Longhorns […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy