Memorial High School names Patterson as head football coach
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walter Moses Patterson has been named as the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for the McAllen Memorial High School Mustangs.
"Coach Patterson has been a fundamental part of Memorial athletics for many years," Memorial High Principal Pedro Alvarez Jr. said. "He has proven himself to be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and creates an environment where kids excel."
Patterson brings 20 years of coaching experience to the job and has been a part of the Mustangs coaching staff since 2010.
Patterson, as the interim head coach, led the Mustangs to an 11-2 record this football season.
During that season, the Mustangs made it to their furthest advance in playoffs in 10 years. Winning the District, Bi-District, and Area Championships.
In his new position as Athletic Director, Patterson will oversee all McAllen Memorial High School sports programs.
